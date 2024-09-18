O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $512,000 Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Nintendo were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter worth $1,640,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Nintendo by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 29.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $15.01. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

