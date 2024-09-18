O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $9.68 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 3.1% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas grew its position in Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $272.48 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $281.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

