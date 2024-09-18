O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Makes New $248,000 Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,308,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,562,909.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ET opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 117.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

