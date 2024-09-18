O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Purchases 283 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 7,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.
Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
