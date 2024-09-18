OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
OFS Credit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 52.7% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 127.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.8%.
OFS Credit Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The company has a market cap of $120.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.33.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
