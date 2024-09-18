ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Waterloo Capital L.P.

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,795,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,158,000 after acquiring an additional 232,043 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

