OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.01 on Friday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,140.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

OpGen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of OpGen, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPGN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 2.63% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

