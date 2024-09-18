OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $2.01 on Friday. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,140.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,827.76%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen
OpGen Company Profile
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
