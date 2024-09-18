Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) EVP Maria Smith Sells 6,320 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $167.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day moving average of $130.95. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

