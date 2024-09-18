Orbit Chain Market Cap Reaches $2.78 Million (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Orbit Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $2.78 million and $87,815.09 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 947,219,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,412,698 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit Chain (ORC) is a multi-asset blockchain platform that facilitates the storage, transfer, and verification of information and assets across various public blockchains. It acts as a hub, allowing fluid asset movement and interaction within a single network, aiming to solve the liquidity problem of traditional blockchain systems. The ORC token is used for transferring data or assets, staking, governance voting rights, and as part of the cost for using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

