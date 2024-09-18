Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORKA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Oruka Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

ORKA stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. Oruka Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

