Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.05 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 4,219,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 371% from the average session volume of 895,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.59 ($0.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.
Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance
About Oxford BioDynamics
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
