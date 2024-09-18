Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Announces GBX 2.65 Dividend

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PHI stock opened at GBX 568.43 ($7.51) on Wednesday. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 508 ($6.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 666 ($8.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 607.16. The company has a market capitalization of £515.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -989.47 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Pacific Horizon Investment Trust news, insider Roger Yates acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.40) per share, for a total transaction of £95,400 ($126,023.78). Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

