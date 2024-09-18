PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,770,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the August 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PAGS stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,501,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,957. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.95.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $874.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.11.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 86,691 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

