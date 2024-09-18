PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $457.68 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00002857 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $457.68 million and $16.79 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 382,929,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,994,551 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. The official message board for PancakeSwap is blog.pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

