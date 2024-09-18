Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $105.14 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000742 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

