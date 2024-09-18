Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Decreases Stake in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IE. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 425,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Mak Capital One LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 299,018 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 32.81% and a negative net margin of 4,142.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

