Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 308,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,974,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.24. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $110.91.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.