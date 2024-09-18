Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,311,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $184,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $160.28 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.64.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares in the company, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,667 shares of company stock worth $34,341,581. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

