Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 195,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,671 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $85.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.