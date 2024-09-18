Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 92,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ILF opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.56. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

