Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBA opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.