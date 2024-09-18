Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,811,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,352,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,970,000 after buying an additional 81,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total value of $1,702,815.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total transaction of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $739.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $779.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.41. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $765.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.80.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

