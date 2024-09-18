Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $420,000 Stock Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

