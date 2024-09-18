Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 179.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,377,238 shares of company stock valued at $190,013,572. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $81.70 billion, a PE ratio of 304.03, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $37.05.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

