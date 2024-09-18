Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,273,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $233.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.07. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $136.10 and a 1-year high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

