Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $110.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $130.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.