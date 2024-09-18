Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,720 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.