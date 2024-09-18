Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 218.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.05.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $14,097,829.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,897,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.