Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17,865.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,764,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 149.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 179,211 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after acquiring an additional 178,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3,215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 74,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFAV opened at $76.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

