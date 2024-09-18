Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.82.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Permianville Royalty Trust
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.