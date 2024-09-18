Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PVL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 56,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,686. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

