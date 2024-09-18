Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.
Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 1.5 %
OTCMKTS PBSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Pharma-Bio Serv
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pharma-Bio Serv
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.