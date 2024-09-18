Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Issues Earnings Results

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 1.5 %

OTCMKTS PBSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.69.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

