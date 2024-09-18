Pharos Energy plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.36 (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pharos Energy Stock Performance

PHAR opened at GBX 24.31 ($0.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. Pharos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market cap of £100.59 million, a P/E ratio of -264.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £957.32 ($1,264.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,351 shares of company stock worth $291,181. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

