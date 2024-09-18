Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) & Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Critical Contrast

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) and Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clearmind Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 874.18%. Given Phio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Clearmind Medicine.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.83 million ($29.25) -0.13 Clearmind Medicine N/A N/A -$8.62 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Phio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearmind Medicine has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Clearmind Medicine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Phio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phio Pharmaceuticals N/A -142.68% -111.75% Clearmind Medicine N/A -205.13% -94.22%

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company develops PH-762, INTASYL compound which reduces the expression of cell death Protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells' ability to kill cancer cells; PH-894 that silences the BRD4, a protein which controls gene expression in both T cells and tumor cells, effecting the immune system as well as the tumor; and PH-804 that targets the TIGIT, a protein which inhibits the activity of Natural Killer cells. The company was formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. in November 2018. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Clearmind Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Clearmind Medicine Inc., a clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, mental health disorder, binge drinking, obesity and metabolic disorder, and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, and other addiction and binge behaviors. The company also develops MEAI compound which is in IND-enabling study for the treatment of alcohol use disorder; and is in pre-clinical study for treatment of obesity, weight loss, metabolic disorder, and addiction. In addition, it has a collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. to conduct a study evaluating the companies combination treatment for obesity and metabolic syndrome. The company was formerly known as Cyntar Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Clearmind Medicine Inc. in March 2021. Clearmind Medicine Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

