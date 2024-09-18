PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Short Interest Down 21.5% in August

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the August 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.85. PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,270 shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $898,962.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,490,249.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 197,283 shares of company stock worth $4,524,737 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000.

