Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0925 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
PHD opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $10.05.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
