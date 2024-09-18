Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $86,000.56 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00049583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00036603 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.