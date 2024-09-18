Plancorp LLC Purchases New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Plancorp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,453,747.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. 46.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

DELL stock opened at $116.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.39. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

