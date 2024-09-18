Plancorp LLC Sells 161 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $83.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

