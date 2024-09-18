Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pool by 154.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 124,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,856,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 306,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,651,000 after acquiring an additional 123,387 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Pool by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Pool by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $293.51 and a 12 month high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

