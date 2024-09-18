Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Trading Down 8.4%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13). 421,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,806,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.70 ($0.14).

Poolbeg Pharma Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.91. The company has a market capitalization of £50.90 million, a P/E ratio of -980.00 and a beta of 2.12.

About Poolbeg Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.