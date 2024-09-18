Primecap Management Co. CA Has $41.96 Million Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $41,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

