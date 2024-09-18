Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,570 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.88% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of OLLI opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

