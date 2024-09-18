ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.65

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.65 and last traded at $92.79, with a volume of 421171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.63.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $81.23.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Dow30

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDOW. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 7.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

