Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

