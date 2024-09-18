Pure Energy Minerals (CVE:PE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.29

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (CVE:PE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and traded as high as C$0.32. Pure Energy Minerals shares last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 12,985 shares.

Pure Energy Minerals Trading Down 7.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

