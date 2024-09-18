Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,330,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,872 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 469,740 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ARKG opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

