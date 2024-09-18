Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTGS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGS opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $575.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Growth Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

