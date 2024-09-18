PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Price Down 12.4%

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.19). Approximately 678,719 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 788,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.20 ($1.36).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.72) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £400.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,290.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,250.00%.

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, edible oils, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

