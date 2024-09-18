Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.24 on Monday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $70.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

