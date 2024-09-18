Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised by Analyst

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report released on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Caesars Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of CZR stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $52.63.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,635,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,829,000 after buying an additional 75,898 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,906 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 489,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 487.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.